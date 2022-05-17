POLL: What will happen to Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his government in the June 2 provincial election?

We are a little more than two weeks away from the 2022 Ontario general election, will be held on June 2.
Who will you be voting for? The Progressive Conservative Party? Maybe the Liberals? Perhaps the NDP? Or, will you be going with the Green Party? There might even be another registered political party you are planning to vote for.
With that being said, what do you think will happen after the polls close on June 2?
Disclaimer: Poll results are not scientific. As the informal findings of a survey presented to the readers of this site, they reflect the opinions of those readers who have chosen to participate. The survey is available online to anyone who is interested in taking it. This poll does not restrict the number of votes each person can cast.
