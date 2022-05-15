Requests for mental health care higher than ever for racialized communities hardest hit by COVID-19

This is further complicated by a human resources crisis that has faced the community mental health sector, which has struggled to hire new staff as of late, Sarang said. She added most community agencies like Across Boundaries are routinely underfunded, operating within tight budgets despite the stark increase in demand for help.

For example, the agency struggled to find funding for the phones its clients needed. Of the 300 devices, 100 were provided through a donation from telecommunications company Telus. Emergency COVID-19 funding was only able to provide 40 additional devices. The rest were paid for by the agency’s main budget, amounting to around $60,000 to secure the devices and ensure they were equipped with voice and data plans. It was an unanticipated cost, yet “a necessary one,” Sarang said.

With many more clients now on a wait-list, Sarang said her agency has been working to get people short-term care before their needs escalate to a point of crisis. But this has been hard to do without additional resources.

From early on in the pandemic, racialized communities in Toronto and its surrounding areas suffered the biggest impact. Data released by the City of Toronto in July 2020 found racialized groups made up 83 per cent of reported COVID-19 cases, despite making up just over half of the population. Peel Region, which has the highest percentage of visible minorities within the Greater Toronto Area at more than 60 per cent, was the hardest hit in Ontario.

This disparity is related to higher rates of lower-income and precarious yet essential work. Research by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives found 31 per cent of racialized households faced economic hardship in Canada since COVID-19 hit, versus 16 per cent of white households. They also found racialized workers to be overrepresented in industries that suffered the most job losses, making them more vulnerable to mental health decline.

While some have been able to cope by spending quality time with family or connecting with friends online, researchers at the Wellesley Institute found others have suffered restless nights and heightened anxiety over fear of catching the virus or bringing it home to their families, signaling the interconnectedness of mental and physical health.

“The main thing this research shows is that, in addition to focusing on treatment, we need to focus on material conditions,” said lead researcher Sarah Sanford. “We need to combine thinking about treatment with addressing the social determinants of health.”

It is why the report calls on pandemic recovery efforts to be focused on equity, by ensuring people have access to mental health services in their community and by supporting programs that tackle the economic hardship that continues to be felt by many.

“There’s a lot of disparity that we are all aware of now, the pandemic shone a spotlight on it,” Sarang said. She added policymakers should “make sure that we’re not waiting for another crisis to start supporting racialized communities and reducing these disparities.”

Nadine Yousif is a Toronto-based reporter for the Star covering mental health. Follow her on Twitter: @nadineyousif_