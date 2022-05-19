7:40 a.m. NDP leader Andrea Horwath cancelled a scheduled northern campaign swing Thursday morning after testing positive for COVID-19 shortly before she was to board a charter flight to Sault Ste. Marie and then Thunder Bay.

She was not feeling any symptoms and planned to continue with at least some of her scheduled events remotely by Zoom Thursday.

She had been in close quarters with Green Party leader Mike Schreiner in the television studio during Monday’s debate. Schreiner tested positive Wednesday.

While some other northern campaign stops might be rescheduled, Horwath is likely to be grounded under quarantine for five days from Thursday. The NDP campaign had to scuttle a planned trip to Sandy Lake First Nation by plane.

Thursday 5:52 a.m.: On a recent nighttime visit to a drugstore, a double-masked Kim Jong Un lamented the slow delivery of medicine. Separately, the North Korean leader’s lieutenants have quarantined hundreds of thousands of suspected COVID-19 patients and urged people with mild symptoms to take willow leaf or honeysuckle tea.

Despite what the North’s propaganda is describing as an all-out effort, the fear is palpable among citizens, according to defectors in South Korea with contacts in the North, and some outside observers worry the outbreak may get much worse, with much of an impoverished, unvaccinated population left without enough hospital care and struggling to afford even simple medicine.

“North Koreans know so many people around the world have died because of COVID-19, so they have fear that some of them could die, too,” said Kang Mi-jin, a North Korean defector, citing her phone calls with contacts in the northern North Korean city of Hyesan. She said people who can afford it are buying traditional medicine to deal with their anxieties.

Since admitting what it called its first domestic COVID-19 outbreak one week ago, North Korea has been fighting to handle a soaring health crisis that has intensified public anxiety over a virus it previously claimed to have kept at bay.

Wednesday 9 a.m. The leader of the Green Party of Ontario says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mike Schreiner says he tested positive on a rapid test Wednesday evening after close contact with a staff member.

Schreiner says in a statement that he is "feeling fine" and is fully vaccinated.

He says he will campaign remotely from home "for a few days" while following public health advice.

Ontario's current public health rules require that people isolate for five days after COVID-19 symptoms first appear or after a positive test result, whichever comes first.

Schreiner's diagnosis comes at the halfway mark of the provincial election campaign and days after his well-reviewed performance in a televised party leaders' debate boosted attention on him and his party.

