The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Friday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.
Friday 6:19 a.m.: Three members of New Zealand’s cricket team tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday shortly before a warmup match against Sussex.
Fastbowler Blair Tickner, batter Henry Nicholls and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen began five days of isolation in their hotel rooms, the team said.
The four-day warmup match — the first of two — was scheduled to go ahead.
England is hosting New Zealand for three tests beginning June 2 at Lord’s before the series heads to Trent Bridge starting June 10 and then Headingley from June 23.
The Black Caps won the inaugural World Test Championship final last June when they defeated India.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is currently at home awaiting the birth of his second child. New Zealand is also missing Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Daryl Mitchell, who are playing in the Indian Premier League.
The number of arrivals will nonetheless be far below the levels seen before the pandemic. Those arriving from about 80 per cent of countries and regions will no longer be required to take virus tests on arrival or undergo quarantine, he added.
Countries will be divided into red, yellow and green categories, depending on the assessed virus risk, and arrivals from countries in each category will be treated differently, according to a joint statement from the Foreign Ministry and other ministries. The list of countries by category will be announced later.
Japan has already said it would allow small groups of tourists on package tours to visit on a trial basis starting this month.
Friday 6:19 a.m.: Three members of New Zealand’s cricket team tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday shortly before a warm-up match against Sussex.
Fastbowler Blair Tickner, batter Henry Nicholls and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen began five days of isolation in their hotel rooms, the team said.
The four-day warm-up match — the first of two — was scheduled to go ahead.
England is hosting New Zealand for three tests beginning June 2 at Lord’s before the series heads to Trent Bridge starting June 10 and then Headingley from June 23.
The Black Caps won the inaugural World Test Championship final last June when they defeated India.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is currently at home awaiting the birth of his second child. New Zealand is also missing Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Daryl Mitchell, who are playing in the Indian Premier League.
The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Friday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.
Friday 6:19 a.m.: Three members of New Zealand’s cricket team tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday shortly before a warmup match against Sussex.
Fastbowler Blair Tickner, batter Henry Nicholls and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen began five days of isolation in their hotel rooms, the team said.
The four-day warmup match — the first of two — was scheduled to go ahead.
England is hosting New Zealand for three tests beginning June 2 at Lord’s before the series heads to Trent Bridge starting June 10 and then Headingley from June 23.
The Black Caps won the inaugural World Test Championship final last June when they defeated India.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is currently at home awaiting the birth of his second child. New Zealand is also missing Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Daryl Mitchell, who are playing in the Indian Premier League.
Japan has already said it would allow small groups of tourists on package tours to visit on a trial basis starting this month.
Friday 6:19 a.m.: Three members of New Zealand’s cricket team tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday shortly before a warm-up match against Sussex.
Fastbowler Blair Tickner, batter Henry Nicholls and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen began five days of isolation in their hotel rooms, the team said.
The four-day warm-up match — the first of two — was scheduled to go ahead.
England is hosting New Zealand for three tests beginning June 2 at Lord’s before the series heads to Trent Bridge starting June 10 and then Headingley from June 23.
The Black Caps won the inaugural World Test Championship final last June when they defeated India.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is currently at home awaiting the birth of his second child. New Zealand is also missing Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Daryl Mitchell, who are playing in the Indian Premier League.
The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Friday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.
Friday 6:19 a.m.: Three members of New Zealand’s cricket team tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday shortly before a warmup match against Sussex.
Fastbowler Blair Tickner, batter Henry Nicholls and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen began five days of isolation in their hotel rooms, the team said.
The four-day warmup match — the first of two — was scheduled to go ahead.
England is hosting New Zealand for three tests beginning June 2 at Lord’s before the series heads to Trent Bridge starting June 10 and then Headingley from June 23.
The Black Caps won the inaugural World Test Championship final last June when they defeated India.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is currently at home awaiting the birth of his second child. New Zealand is also missing Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Daryl Mitchell, who are playing in the Indian Premier League.
Japan has already said it would allow small groups of tourists on package tours to visit on a trial basis starting this month.
Friday 6:19 a.m.: Three members of New Zealand’s cricket team tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday shortly before a warm-up match against Sussex.
Fastbowler Blair Tickner, batter Henry Nicholls and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen began five days of isolation in their hotel rooms, the team said.
The four-day warm-up match — the first of two — was scheduled to go ahead.
England is hosting New Zealand for three tests beginning June 2 at Lord’s before the series heads to Trent Bridge starting June 10 and then Headingley from June 23.
The Black Caps won the inaugural World Test Championship final last June when they defeated India.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is currently at home awaiting the birth of his second child. New Zealand is also missing Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Daryl Mitchell, who are playing in the Indian Premier League.