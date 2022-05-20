The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Friday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.

Friday 6:19 a.m.: Three members of New Zealand’s cricket team tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday shortly before a warmup match against Sussex.

Fastbowler Blair Tickner, batter Henry Nicholls and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen began five days of isolation in their hotel rooms, the team said.

The four-day warmup match — the first of two — was scheduled to go ahead.