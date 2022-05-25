The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning shoppers at Canada's most popular grocery stores about a major recall over food poisoning concerns.

Smucker Foods of Canada Corp. is recalling certain Jif brand Peanut Butters from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. confirmed some of the Jif products were sold in Ontario stores including Real Canadian Superstore, Fortinos, Loblaws, Valu-Mart, Your Independent Grocer, Zehrs, No Frills, Affiliate, Wholesale Club, BOX and Shoppers Drug Mart.

While we are not the manufacturer of the recalled products, they were available for purchase at some of our banners across the country. We advise customers of the below locations across the country to follow the guidance in the notice and return applicable products for a refund at their local store.

Metro also confirmed the recalled products were removed from shelves at Metro and Food Basics stores.

Sobeys spokesperson Sarah Dawson said said select Sobeys, Foodland and FreshCo stores, as well online grocery service Voila by Sobeys, did carry some of the affected products.

"All products pertaining to this recall have been removed from store shelves. We continue to diligently follow all recall notices and remove any affected product in a timely manner to ensure all products on our shelves are safe to consume," she said. "Food safety is our top priority and our recall process was immediately enacted as soon as we were notified."

The recalled products have been sold nationally and online, the CFIA said in its recall warning.

"If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor," the CFIA said. "Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment."

"Do not consume" the recalled products, the CFIA added, as food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections, the CFIA said.