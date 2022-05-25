Worried about long lines at Pearson? Here are some tips to ease the wait

Arrive early. The GTAA now recommends arriving two hours ahead of domestic flights and three hours ahead of international flights.

Departures

If you are 12 years and four months of age or older, you will need to be fully vaccinated in order to board a domestic or international flight departing from an airport in Canada. COVID-19 rules in Canada still require passengers arriving and departing by plane to wear masks.

Travellers should check their flight status regularly on the GTAA website or with their airline prior to arriving to the airport.

To help make the pre-boarding security screening process quicker, which is where many are reporting the heavy lineups due to a staffing shortage in screeners and increased traffic in air travel, departing passengers should have their boarding pass ready, take any laptops, cellphones or other devices out of their bags, and avoid wearing items of clothing with metal parts.

Make sure all liquids, aerosols and gels are in containers no larger than 100 ml, although hand sanitizer can be up to 355 ml.

You can check in online from home to speed up the process, and use one of the touchless kiosks in the check-in lobby if you have bags to drop-off. When you check in, be prepared for extra questions and document requirements from your airline. You should confirm with your airline what the specific requirements are for your travel destination.

There are various food and beverage options at Pearson airport, both takeout and sit-down, but travellers can also order ahead of time for pick up with Uber Eats at select restaurants, says the GTAA.

Arrivals

Prior to the pandemic, it took an average of 15 to 30 seconds for a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer to clear an international arriving passenger. Due to the Government of Canada’s COVID-19 health screening questions, the GTAA says this has increased the processing time at Canada’s borders.

This means flights arriving late in the afternoon or during evening peak periods, times of the day when a large number of flights arrive close together, may require passengers to be held on their aircraft or in designated waiting areas inside the terminals before being slowly funnelled into the customs hall.

Fully vaccinated travellers arriving in Canada from any country may still be randomly selected for COVID-19 testing upon arrival.

At Toronto Pearson, arrivals testing is available at both Terminal 1 and Terminal 3, administered by the Government of Canada.

Pre-entry tests will still be required for partially vaccinated or unvaccinated travellers over the age of 12 who are eligible to travel to Canada.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travellers who qualify for entry into Canada will be required to test upon arrival, on the eighth day, and must quarantine for 14 days.

Travelling with children

Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated children under the age of 12 are not required to provide a pre-entry test result as long as they are accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult, according to Canada’s COVID travel rules.

However, everyone, with few exceptions, is still required to wear a mask for the entire flight arriving or leaving from a Canadian airport. This applies to both domestic and international travel on all airlines. Once passengers have disembarked, they are required to follow local airport rules.

If you are travelling with an infant younger than two, you can bring baby food, milk, formula, water, juice and other baby items in your carry-on baggage, says CATSA. Certain powders and granular materials, like baby powder, are also allowed in your carry on up to 350 ml or less.

Gel and ice packs are also allowed on board if they are being used to refrigerate baby food, milk, breast milk, formula, water or juice for infants younger than two years of age, says CATSA’s website. Passengers flying with or without their child are allowed to bring breast milk in quantities larger than 100 ml, provided they inform the screening officer for prior to inspection.

Children’s medication, baby formula or breast milk should be packed so they’re easily removable from carry-ons for inspection, and CATSA recommends clearly labelling these items with the manufacturer’s name or pharmaceutical company identifying the medication.

It goes without saying, but you should leave toys that resemble weapons like water guns, toy knives, or toy grenades at home.

Travelling with pets

You should contact your airline ahead of travelling to find out about their policy for travelling with pets.

Inform the screening officer that you are travelling with your pet.

All passengers travelling with animals must undergo explosive trace detection (ETD) testing, says CATSA. A screening officer will offer to conduct the screening of your animal in a private search room.

Whether you decide to stay at the checkpoint or go to a private search room, you will still need to take your pet out from its carrying case and remove any items attached to your pet, except collars and harnesses. You’ll need to put your pet back in its carrying case once screening is complete.

Checklist of what you need to have ready at the border

To enter or return to Canada as a fully vaccinated traveller, either by driving or flying, you must have the following items handy with you to present to a government official at the border. Land border crossings don’t provide Wi-Fi for travellers.

ArriveCAN continues to be mandatory for all travellers to Canada, and by not submitting your travel information and proof of vaccination using ArriveCAN you can be fined $5,000.

You’ll need to present the travel document entered in ArriveCAN, like your passport.

Proof of vaccination that was uploaded into ArriveCAN, either the original or paper copy.

Pre-entry testing

Pre-entry tests are no longer required for fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada by land, air or water. You must still submit information using the ArriveCAN app withing 72 hours prior to arrival in Canada.

Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated children younger than 12 are not required to provide a pre-entry test result, if they are accompanying a fully vaccinated adult.

Children who are less than 5 years old don’t require a test, regardless of their vaccination status.

ArriveCAN

ArriveCAN continues to be mandatory for all travellers to Canada. You can sign up using the ArriveCAN mobile app or sign in on a computer to enter your proof of vaccination and travel information.

You can save proof of vaccination and travel documents on your ArriveCAN traveller profile.

In order to get an ArriveCAN receipt, you must submit your travel and vaccination information within 72 hours before your arrival to Canada.

If you don’t have a smartphone, you’ll still need to enter your information and submit it in ArriveCAN up to 72 hours before arriving in Canada or before taking a short trip outside Canada. You can print off your receipt and present it when you travel. You can also have someone submit travel information on your behalf.

Randomized arrival tests

When you enter Canada by air or land, border services officials may notify you that you’ve been randomly selected for a mandatory arrival test.

If you’re selected for randomized testing, as a fully vaccinated traveller you can still proceed to your destination, including taking connecting flights, without waiting for your arrival test results.

Air travellers should register in advance for arrival testing

If you’re landing in one of the airports listed below, you may be selected for mandatory random testing. If selected, you’ll be required to get tested at on-site testing before leaving the airport. To help speed you through the process, Canada recommends travellers register in advance with the testing provider for the airport you’ll arrive in.

If your airport doesn’t provide on-site testing, you may be still required to complete an arrival test using a self-swab test kit. In this case, you don’t need to register in advance with the testing provider.

When you register, use the same email address you used for your ArriveCAN account.

Calgary (YYC) — Switch Health

Montreal (YUL) — Biron (no registration required at this time)

Toronto (YYZ) — Switch Health

Vancouver (YVR) — LifeLabs

