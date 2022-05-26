Thousands of kids waiting months too long for surgeries in Ontario, risking long-term damage

System-wide pandemic disruptions have rocked the health system, most significantly during three provincially mandated surgical slowdowns put in place to free up resources for COVID patients. The recent Omicron waves, which led to critical staff absences, also forced hospitals to postpone some surgeries, procedures and clinics.

Christina Flint-Frazer checks with SickKids nearly every week to see when her two-year-old son, Samuel, will get surgery to repair his fully dislocated left hip.

The toddler, who started walking late and with a limp, was referred to the hospital for an X-ray last September. While those results were available within a day, it took almost four months to have an initial consultation with Kelley, the orthopedic surgeon.

“He confirmed a full dislocation. It was described to us as ‘severe,’ ” Christina said, adding Samuel was born with hip dysplasia, meaning his femur doesn’t connect to his hip socket as it should.

“We were told at the time that ideally his surgical window would be three months. But then Dr. Kelley said it would likely be six months and that there was already quite a backlog, but they were working on getting it down.”

Then Omicron hit. And Christina now wonders if Samuel will need to wait even longer for surgery, something she worries about as she watches her son learn to run and jump with a pronounced limp.

“We’re concerned with the long-standing damage he’ll suffer,” she said, noting Samuel has recently grown two inches and his limp seems to have gotten worse, though he doesn’t appear to be in pain.

Samuel has also recently been diagnosed with autism, meaning more wait lists to navigate. Christina said on top of those concerns, she and her husband are also waiting to figure out which of them can take time off work to care for Samuel after his surgery. The happy, active toddler will be in a special cast encasing his chest to his thighs while his pelvis heals.

“I have no idea at all when his surgery will happen,” said Christina. “The emotional toll of this wait is pretty intense.”

Kelley said SickKids has tried different ways to get its scheduled surgeries back up to pre-pandemic levels, including streamlining referrals and launching a pilot project to run operating rooms on weekends, something the hospital hasn’t before done for elective procedures.

Though the hospital did 12,500 scheduled surgeries in 2021 — the same number as completed in 2019 — the wait list still went up by 12 per cent, he said.

“Despite us doing that amount of volume, we haven’t even touched the wait list; it’s really quite worrying,” said Kelley, noting children who wait too long for surgeries may require more complicated procedures and are at higher risk for surgical complications and long-term health problems.

Chun Kim, senior physiotherapist on the child development team at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, said he has seen those risks play out for patients.

He described a six-year-old patient with cerebral palsy who developed a dislocated hip that made it painful for her to sit in her wheelchair and who has waited more than year for her surgery with no date in sight.

Another patient, a teenager who needed hip surgery, had to crawl to get around his home while in constant pain. He waited more than a year for his surgery, and now uses a walker. Kim said there is a chance this patient won’t be able to again walk on his own.

“Because kids are developing and growing, the longer we wait to have these interventions done, it reduces the possibility of a full recovery,” he said. “All of these waits not only have an impact on their mental health and physical comfort, but it has a negative impact down the road on their quality of life.”

Kim said Ontario’s pediatric hospitals have the expertise to help kids but require more resources, including specialized staff, to get them their surgeries within a safe window. According to data from Holland Bloorview, in the last year, wait times for orthopedic assessments peaked at 287 days — much higher than the hospital’s target of 137 days.

At McMaster Children’s Hospital, about 1,400 children and youth are waiting for surgery, said the hospital’s president, Bruce Squires. Some of the delayed surgeries at the hospital include those that affect a child’s mobility, such as procedures to correct curvatures of the spine.

“Even before the pandemic, there’s no question we weren’t where we wanted to be in terms of timeliness and timelines for surgical procedures,” said Squires, also vice-president of women’s and children’s health at Hamilton Health Sciences. “But the pandemic has made that so much worse.

“We’re at a place now where 62 per cent are waiting beyond the clinically accepted recommended timeline for their particular surgery.”

Squires points out those wait lists are for kids already in the system, and doesn’t address the hundreds more waiting for an initial surgical consult, diagnostic imaging or even those who haven’t yet been identified due to COVID constraints on primary care.

“Waiting for a surgery for a kid is really significant,” he said. “It can mean missing school. It can disrupt the natural things of being a kid, like playing sports or playing with friends. It means they’re not well-positioned to learn and to develop. And it’s also associated quite often with suffering and with pain.”

Megan Ogilvie is a Toronto-based health reporter for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @megan_ogilvie