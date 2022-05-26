The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Thursday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.

Thursday 7:20 a.m. Thousands of children are waiting months too long for surgeries in Ontario — most beyond the safe clinical window — prompting pediatric experts to demand additional funding to help clear the pandemic-fuelled backlog

The growing wait lists, which ballooned due to impacts from COVID-19, mean kids in line for surgery are coping with chronic pain and missing key developmental milestones. Experts say many face long-term health problems from delayed care.

At the Hospital for Sick Children, the number of children waiting for scheduled surgeries, including those for skull, spine and hip correcting procedures, has gone up 50 per cent since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday 8 p.m. Barbora Krejcikova, last year’s French Open champion in singles and doubles, says she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will withdraw from the tournament.

She already lost in the first round of singles but said Wednesday in a posting on Instagram that now she will need to drop out of trying to defend the doubles title she won in 2021 with Katerina Siniakova.

“Last night I started to feel bad and this morning I woke up with fever. I decided to get tested for Covid and it came back positive,” Krejcikova wrote. “I am extremely sad that I won’t be able to defend my title in doubles here, but on the positive side, I am glad I am injury free and can’t wait to get healthy and back to training.”

The 26-year-old from Czech Republic is the second player to announce she tested positive for the illness caused by the coronavirus since the year’s second Grand Slam tournament began on Sunday.

Another Czech player, Marie Bouzkova, pulled out of the clay-court event before her second-round singles match.