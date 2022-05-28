'IMMEDIATELY STOP USING': Major recalls at Costco, Dollarama and Amazon involving lamps, lights and powders trigger multiple Health Canada warnings to shoppers

Multiple recalls are impacting Costco and Dollarama stores along with Amazon online and Health Canada is warning shoppers about them.

One recall involves the Camp branded Oil Lamp sold as a metal framed oil lamp with a clear glass globe, an adjustable flat wick, and is available in three colors (black, blue or red) at Dollarama, Health Canada said.

Its dimensions are of 26.5 x 12 x 12 cm and is sold in a dark blue and yellow cardboard box. Additional product information includes product code 14-3080923 and UPC 667888386420.

"The recalled products do not meet the labelling and child-resistant packaging requirements for consumer chemical products, as required by the Consumer Chemicals and Containers Regulations, 2001 under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act," Health Canada said in its recall warning. "These products pose an aspiration hazard if ingested. Aspiration into the lungs can occur when the product enters the lungs directly or is coughed up or vomited after being ingested. This coughing/vomiting could cause small particles of the product to travel into the lungs, or the product may be inhaled directly in the form of a fine mist."

The lack of child-resistant packaging and appropriate labelling information could result in unintentional exposure to the product and lead to serious illness, injury or death, Health Canada added.

As of May 17, 2022, the company has received one report of an incident in Canada and no reports of injuries.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and safely dispose of it in accordance with local municipal hazardous waste requirements or return it to the store for a refund," Health Canada said. Here's the recalled lamp. Did you buy it?:

For more information, consumers can contact Dollarama at 1-888-365-4266, Monday to Friday from 09:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET., by email or visit the company website.

Another recall involves M2R Pro and Warrior Mini flashlights sold on Amazon and retail stores. The M2R Pro was sold in black, camouflage, desert tan, OD green, gunmetal gray, orange, blue, ocean camouflage, purple, white colours. The dimensions of M2R Pro are approximately 13.6 cm (5.37 inches) (L) x 2.9 cm (1.16 inches) (D), according to Health Canada. The Warrior Mini was sold in black, desert tan, camouflage, spring 2 Ti, summer 2 Ti, autumn 2 Ti, winter 2 Ti, eternal 2 Cu and red colours. The dimensions of Warrior Mini are approximately 10.6 cm (4.19 inches) (L) x 2.3 cm (0.91 inches) (D). Olight and M2R Pro or Warrior Mini is printed on the flashlights, the Health Canada warning states.