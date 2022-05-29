Bruce Arthur: ‘There’s no climax. There’s no end.’ Why we’re already suffering pandemic amnesia

“There’s no turning points. There’s no triumphs. There’s no climax. There’s no end. Like most epidemics, it just peters out. So how do you incorporate that into a usable historical memory?”

Our current pandemic has heroes and villains, to be sure: the vaccine-makers and deliverers, the health-care workers, and the helpers on one side, and the disinformation merchants, the ruthless exploiters, the worst of our politicians on the other. Vaccines were a turning point and a triumph, but not a climax, not an end.

And even as the virus continues to mutate governments are abandoning the idea of even simple interventions like ventilation or masking or surveillance, and you can forget the idea of a formal inquiry into previous actions. Budgets for public health units in Ontario, for example, have been largely cut back to pre-COVID levels, but PHUs still need to do vaccination and other COVID work, so there have been staff cuts and program pruning all over the province. You don’t get the sense public health will be valued any more here than it was before.

Hospitals keep working, people keep dying — more Canadians have died to this point in 2022 than had died to this point in 2021, when vaccines were not yet widespread — and vaccines or prior infection keep most people from getting really sick. So that transient idea of sacrifice for the greater good, the empathy to protect someone weaker than you, is melting away.

Which is rational, in one way. But it’s something else, too, and protective is one way to describe it. As Humphries points out, the fear of an epidemic or pandemic can become paralyzing, and that is anathema to society. The idea of facing our potential helplessness and vulnerability as humans is deeply uncomfortable. (This is one part of our slow realization that climate change is here, now.)

But it’s also protective because a pandemic is a mirror, and forgetting it allows us to pretend we didn’t see what was made clear.

“[1918-19] doesn’t leave the sort of markers that would say, ‘Look, we changed because of this, we became more like our true selves, we recognize the inequities in our health-care system, we recognize how costly white supremacy is, et cetera,’ ” says Nancy Bristow, the chair of the department of history at the University of Puget Sound, and author of the book “American Pandemic: The Lost Worlds of the 1918 Influenza Epidemic.” “People didn’t want to look at that. They sort of saw it during the pandemic, and ignored it.

“It’s shockingly similar today, I’m afraid, and the lead story is we really haven’t fixed this, and look at how inequitable this has been. Who is on the front lines of workers, who has first access to vaccines, who doesn’t have access? You just go down the storylines from day one, and it’s a mirror. It’s a very ugly picture when you look at that mirror, too.”

“And it’s interesting because that vulnerability takes so many different forms, but again and again and again, it’s connected either to white supremacy or sort of socioeconomic deprivation, closely tied together. And for me, it’s the reason we can’t forget, for two reasons. One is that a lot of people have suffered and second, suffering has not been equitable. The only way to make any good out of this is that we actually learn some things from it besides the fact that we were completely unprepared in my country. But can we look at that mirror?”

In the U.S., people of colour were at least twice as likely to be hospitalized for COVID as white people. A similar dynamic unfolded in Ontario. The oldest and poorest Canadians bore the brunt of the virus, and the poorest Canadians were often new or racialized Canadians, the essential workers, the people who couldn’t afford to miss a shift.

There is little evidence we are reckoning with that. Maybe it’s that the last two years were indeed a mirror, and it wasn’t pleasant to look too closely at the reflection we found.

“No one wants to hear that their prosperity and comfort comes at the expense of other people’s suffering,” says Barnes.

No. That’s often anathema to society, too.

So we forget. There are enough fresh horrors on the news — Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine, climate change making the air hot enough to cook fresh salmon in India, an 18-year-old with an assault rifle hunting Black shoppers in Buffalo, or little kids in Uvalde. In Canada, we have a strain of misinformed rage that can pop up in any town, or in a conservative leadership race. The world is headed for dark times.

So who wants to remember the pandemic? Why?

Because we can actually learn from it. We can learn that misinformation is a cancer that deforms everything, and inequality is a moral vacuum, and electing the wrong government costs. (Take away the shock of the first wave, and the three worst provinces by death rate were Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta, and First Nations reserves were worst of all.) We can learn to be prepared for the next crisis, which will arrive.

We can remember people like Dr. Nadine Larente, who saw four people trying to care for 188 seniors in an outbreak at the Herron long-term-care home in Quebec, and went home to gather her husband and three teenage children to help. We can remember the people working in hospitals or long-term-care homes or driving buses or helping neighbours. We can remember that we can be good.

“There is an antidote to the feeling of powerlessness with respect to trying to learn the lessons, the macro lessons of COVID, and act on them,” says Barnes. “I think that’s something we could consider a triumph on the same level as vaccination. But also the micro level stories of solidarity and mobilization where people really did come to the aid of folks in their community who were in need.

“That’s a theme in the history of public health: the impulse to deny that things are as bad as they seem. And that’s a huge problem. But it is important to tell the stories of small victories when they happen.”

We forget to protect ourselves, and it can leave us defenceless for what’s next. There’s plenty to forget. Lots to remember, too.

Bruce Arthur is a Toronto-based columnist for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @bruce_arthur