Today’s coronavirus news: Hundreds of flights worldwide cancelled over the weekend

The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Monday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.

5:45 a.m. With the Ontario election fast approaching, some young people in swing ridings say they remain unsure on who to vote for. But concrete action on mental health could be a deciding factor.

In focus groups held by the nonpartisan organization Future Majority, which focuses on getting out the vote of millennials and Gen Zs in Canada, mental health has emerged as a key ballot issue among young Canadians, alongside affordability and climate action.

The Star spoke with four young undecided voters and volunteers with Future Majority from swing ridings in the Greater Toronto Area, who all detailed why mental health has been top of mind for them and their peers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. They also spoke on what action they hope to see from politicians.

Here’s what they had to say. Story by the Star’s Nadine Yousif.

5:30 a.m. Hundreds of flights worldwide were cancelled by Sunday evening, adding to the mounting number of scrubbed flights during the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend in the U.S.

About 1,460 flights had been canceled as of 7 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. That followed more than 2,300 cancellations Friday and another 1,500 on Saturday.

Nearly 450 of Sunday’s cancellations involved aircraft scheduled to fly to or from U.S. cities.

Delta Air Lines canceled the most flights among major U.S. airlines, with more than 250 flights, or 9 per cent of its operations, eliminated Saturday. One hundred and sixty Delta flights were canceled by Sunday evening, according to FlightAware.

“More than any time in our history, the various factors currently impacting our operation — weather and air traffic control, vendor staffing, increased COVID case rates contributing to higher-than-planned unscheduled absences in some work groups — are resulting in an operation that isn’t consistently up to the standards Delta has set for the industry in recent years,” Delta’s Chief Customer Experience Officer Allison Ausband said in a post.