Ontario reports 15 new COVID deaths on Tuesday

VACCINES

The province says 12,202,792 people have completed their vaccinations, which means they’ve had two doses.

That works out to approximately 87.1 per cent of the eligible population five years and older, and the equivalent of 83.0 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.

The province says 7,373,374 people have received three doses of a Health Canada approved vaccine.

According to the Star’s vaccine tracker, 12,662,300 people in Ontario have received at least one shot. That works out to approximately 90.4 per cent of the eligible population five years and older and the equivalent of 86.1 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.

Ontario has administered 14,540 vaccine doses since its last daily update, with 33,358,097 vaccines given in total as of 8 p.m.

COVID IN SCHOOLS

The province is also including data on COVID-19 in schools as part of its daily reporting when schools are in session.

The province says there are no school closures in Ontario.

Note, data reported by the province often lags what’s reported by individual schools and may cause discrepancies.

COVID IN LONG-TERM-CARE

Meanwhile, the province is reporting that there are four new deaths in long-term-care so the number of residents who have died is at 4,438 in the latest report released by the province.

Ontario is reporting four fewer long-term-care homes in outbreak, for a total of 113 or 18 per cent of the 626 LTC homes in the province.

This data is self-reported by the long-term-care homes to the Ministry of Long-Term Care. Daily case and death figures may not immediately match the numbers posted by the local public health units due to lags in reporting time.

Aisling Murphy is a reporter for the Star's radio room based in Toronto. Reach her via email: aislingmurphy@thestar.ca