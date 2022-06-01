Today’s coronavirus news: Hong Kong sees rush of Chinese visitors, most since pandemic

The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Wednesday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.

Wednesday 5 a.m. Hong Kong is seeing a sudden rush of Chinese nationals entering the city, with more visitors arriving at the hub’s international airport in May than the past two years combined.

Almost 9,000 mainland Chinese entered the city by plane last month, compared with just over 6,000 from March 2020 through April this year, according to the latest official immigration data. On a daily basis, entries by Chinese nationals from the mainland and other countries have turned to net inflows since mid-May, reversing an earlier trend.

A notable jump was seen on May 29 when 1,056 visitors arrived, the most since mid-March in 2020 when the Asian financial hub extended a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all visitors arriving from outside of Greater China. The isolation period has since been cut to seven days.