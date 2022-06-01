Almost 9,000 mainland Chinese entered the city by plane last month, compared with just over 6,000 from March 2020 through April this year, according to the latest official immigration data. On a daily basis, entries by Chinese nationals from the mainland and other countries have turned to net inflows since mid-May, reversing an earlier trend.

A notable jump was seen on May 29 when 1,056 visitors arrived, the most since mid-March in 2020 when the Asian financial hub extended a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all visitors arriving from outside of Greater China. The isolation period has since been cut to seven days.

Tuesday 9 p.m. New York state’s weeklong COVID-19 case rate has tumbled every day for two weeks, dropping to its lowest level in more than a month, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office said Tuesday.

The state’s daily case rate on Tuesday was down about 63 per cent from May 17, according to government figures, with counts falling in every region of the state.

New York’s hospitalization rate, which lags behind the case count, has also started to sink, according to the data.

The latest dive in New York’s 26-month, five-bump COVID roller coaster ride comes with weather warming and widespread vaccination limiting the worst outcomes.

But the threat has not vanished altogether. On Tuesday, the state announced 26 more COVID deaths.

Daily death tolls had sunk into the single digits some days last month before a spring wave of omicron infections drove fatalities upward.

Hochul urged New Yorkers to remain aggressive in their approach to vaccines and testing.

“With such great momentum as we head into the summer, now is certainly not the time to get complacent,” the governor said in a statement. “Let’s commit to continuing to use the tools that keep New Yorkers safe.”

In the statement, she asked New Yorkers to “remain up to date on vaccine doses and boosters” and to “get tested early — and often.”

Fully vaccinated New Yorkers have at least an 85 per cent lower chance of landing in the hospital with COVID compared with those who are not vaccinated, according to a state Health Department analysis.

About 91 per cent of New Yorkers have received at least one shot of COVID vaccine, according to state figures, but some upstate regions lag far behind the city. A hair under 40 per cent of the statewide population is reported to have received a booster shot.

In the five boroughs, the seven-day virus case rate has dipped about 16 per cent over the last two weeks, according to state data.

New York City continued to have one of the highest case rates of any region in the state, and the city’s virus alert level remained at “high.” But hospitalizations and confirmed deaths were trending down, the city reported.

Tuesday 7 p.m. Restaurant and bar sales in this country have surpassed their pre-COVID-19 levels for the first time since the pandemic began, according to Statistics Canada.

New data released Tuesday shows Canadian restaurant and bar sales increased by 6.5 per cent monthly in March to $6.8 billion. Year-over-year, sales were up 35 per cent compared with March 2021, 62.9 per cent compared with March 2020 and 4.9 per cent higher than March 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The increase in restaurant and bar sales in March of this year occurred as pandemic-related restrictions eased across the country. Ontario saw the largest increase in dollar terms, while Manitoba saw the biggest percentage increase.

The increase in sales also coincided with surging inflation and rising food costs across the country. Prices for restaurant food were up 5.4 per cent in March 2022 compared with March 2021, according to Statistics Canada, while prices for alcoholic beverages served in licensed establishments increased 3.6 per cent in the same period.

According to the industry group Restaurants Canada, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada's food service sector was a $95-billion industry that directly employed 1.2 million people. During the more than two years of pandemic and varying levels of public health restrictions on in-person dining across the country, the industry lost hundreds of thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in sales.