Doug Ford’s PCs cruising toward second majority, while Steven Del Duca is in a tough fight in his own riding, poll aggregator says

No news is good news for Doug Ford.

A day ahead of the Ontario election, the Progressive Conservative leader is still on course for a second straight majority, with Andrea Horwath leading the NDP to Official Opposition status once again, according to the latest projection from The Signal, a poll aggregator created for the Star by Vox Pop Labs.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca was still on course Wednesday to lose in his own riding, but incrementally less so than earlier this week.

The latest projection from The Signal has the PCs at 37.4 per cent of the popular vote, with the Liberals at 27.9, NDP at 23.1 and Greens at 6.4.

According to The Signal’s model, that would translate into the PCs winning 75 seats, with the NDP at 28, Liberals at 20 and Green Party at one. Those seat projections remain unchanged from a day earlier, and within a seat or two from the forecast last week.

“The last few days have really been flat in terms of what our model is predicting. There hasn’t been much change at all,” said Vox Pop CEO Clifton van der Linden, who will be releasing his final Signal projection on election day to capture any last-minute polls released Wednesday.

In reading the aggregated data, van der Linden believes this election could be shaping up as a solid one when it comes to polling accuracy.

“In previous elections, there has sometimes been a flurry of changes in the last day or two, and that can be an indicator of the kind of movement where election night results will be substantially different from the polling,” said van der Linden.

Eight races are still too close to call, according to The Signal.

However, they do not include the riding of Vaughan-Woodbridge, which is listed as “leaning” in favour of PC incumbent Michael Tibollo in his race against Del Duca. If the Liberal leader can take some small consolation from the projection, it was listed as a “likely” Tibollo victory earlier this week.