'DO NOT USE': Sugar recall at Costco and Canadian Tire recall on certain candies prompts warnings to shoppers

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning shoppers about some treats and sweets being pulled from the marketplace at Costco and Canadian Tire.

The Canadian Tire recall involves Life Savers, Skittles and Starburst brand gummies that are being pulled from shelves due to pieces of metal.

The recalled products were sold nationally.

"Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products," the CFIA said in its food recall warning.