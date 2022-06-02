The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Wednesday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.

6:14 a.m. — China declared victory over Shanghai’s coronavirus outbreak as the nation reported its fewest new cases in more than three months, vindicating COVID Zero in the eyes of Beijing despite the policy’s rising economic and social toll.

A report on the front page of the People’s Daily newspaper Thursday headlined “Great Achievements Have Been Made in the Defense of Shanghai” claimed victory in the fight against the virus in the city of 25 million. In a separate commentary, the chief mouthpiece of the Communist Party said it proved yet again that COVID Zero is the strategy most suited for China because of the country’s aging population, relatively low vaccination rate among the elderly and children, and inadequate medical resources.

New infections fell to 61 across China on Wednesday, from 68 on Tuesday and the lowest since Feb. 17. It’s a marked turnaround from the tens of thousands of cases reported daily in the first half of April, when Shanghai’s outbreak appeared to be spiralling out of authorities’ control, triggering a citywide lockdown that disrupted business and upended people’s lives.

4:07 a.m. — Hong Kong’s revival of mandatory centralized quarantine for people linked to cases of new omicron sub-variants raises fresh concerns from the business community over the city’s reputation as a financial hub.

A return to harsh COVID Zero measures like quarantine camps risk further damaging confidence in the city and runs counter to the easing of restrictions in recent months, business groups said. The new sub-variants also do not pose a threat of igniting a major outbreak, according to a local public health expert.

“The initial reaction among our members is one of frustration and renewed loss of trust,” said Johannes Hack, president of the German Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. “For our stakeholders abroad, until they can visit Hong Kong entirely freely again — like practically all other places — we will find it hard to make a convincing case of the city’s benefits.”

Health officials said Wednesday that people infected with sub-variants including BA. 2.12.1 who aren’t severely sick, as well as their close contacts, will be sent to government facilities like Penny’s Bay. It’s a reversal of a practice that had allowed most mildly ill patients and their close contacts to stay at home that’s been in place since February.

The government said Wednesday the move is a precaution and doesn’t signify a change in the overall quarantine and isolation policy.

Business groups remained fearful.