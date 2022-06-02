Why other viruses are suddenly going viral

At the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) in Ottawa, ​​Tammy DeGiovanni, senior vice-president of clinical services and chief nurse executive, said the amount of flu “is approaching the height we would see in our previous peak season.”

Usually that’s from December to about March; by the time the weather starts to warm up cases are on the decline.

The hospital has noticed this amount of influenza, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), a common respiratory virus with coldlike symptoms that can be serious for infants and older adults, before, “but to my knowledge it’s unheard of at this time of year,” said DeGiovanni.

Salamon said there are lots of adults coming in with viruses, but the influx of children is a big change from the first year of the pandemic, when they “barely saw kids coming into emergency at all.”

The kids she treats are usually not that sick and don’t need to be admitted, but it takes time to see them.

The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), is also very busy. The average wait times in the emergency department are about four times longer than they were last year, and in-person visits are up about 50 per cent from May 2020, and 15 per cent from May 2019, said Dr. Jason Fischer, division head of pediatric emergency medicine at SickKids.

“It is unusual for us to see so much cough and cold, vomiting, diarrhea and fever, and we know that this isn’t COVID because a majority of our patients and families are being very diligent about doing rapid testing at home,” he said.

This is not the only pressure hospitals are facing, as burnt-out staff try to recover from the trauma of the pandemic, while working through the backlog of delayed surgeries from the last two-and-a-half years.

At SickKids, for example, 5,600 children — the majority under age 10 — are waiting for operations, up from 3,800 patients in March 2020.

And the “re-emergence” of other viruses is not the only reason emergency departments are so busy, Fischer said. COVID-19 is still around, and some staff are still off work with it, although less so than in the winter. As well, some families are not able to see their family doctors, because of wait times or COVID-19 symptoms, so they end up in the ER.

CHEO’s ER is also busy because of COVID-19, other respiratory viruses, and population growth, added DeGiovanni.

There are also “daily” staffing challenges, especially after two-and-a-half years of an unprecedented health crisis.

“We ask staff to do as much as we possibly can, and it is always with a heavy heart when we’re asking patients to wait or we’re cancelling procedures, but we have to make sure that we’re able to do things safely,” she said.

“To get the system back on solid footing is going to take some concerted effort, some investment but also a lot of dialogue, to understand how we can fundamentally change things and do better for kids and families.”

Fischer stressed that if kids need urgent care they will still be sent to the front of the line, but when things aren’t as acute, their Virtual Urgent Care platform is an option.

It allows families to see a physician virtually, without coming down to the ER, if it’s not too serious a case. The site also has resources for parents to help determine how ill their child is, including a “symptom checker.”

“We don’t want anybody to wait when they’re worried about their child,” he added.

“But there’s just so much more demand right now for our service.”

May Warren is a Toronto-based breaking news reporter for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @maywarren11