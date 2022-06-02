Progressive Conservative Donna Skelly retains Flamborough-Glanbrook seat

Progressive Conservative Donna Skelly returns to Queen's Park to represent Flamborough-Glanbrook for a second term.

According to unofficial result Skelly secured 20,306 votes — or 46.2 per cent, edging NDP candidate Allison Cillis, who received 9,995 votes. Melisse Willems, the Liberal candidate, garnered 8,973 votes, while Green Party candidate Mario Portak received the support of 2,392 voters. New Blue candidate Paul Simoes garnered 1,492 votes, while Ontario Party candidate Walt Juchniewicz and Nikita Mahood secured 710 and 86 votes, respectively.

More to come.