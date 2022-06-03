Today’s coronavirus news: Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped 38% this week

Thursday 9 p.m. The latest figures on COVID-19 in British Columbia show 421 people were hospitalized with the illness as of Wednesday, with 41 in critical care.

A weekly report from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control says 44 people died during the week that ended last Saturday, bringing the pandemic death toll to 3,547.

The centre says 265 people were admitted to hospital that week, down from 345 the week before, though it notes the numbers may increase as data is updated.

It says 1,163 new laboratory-confirmed cases were reported from May 22 to 28, down from 1,358 the week before, though current case counts do not include positive results from at-home rapid tests.

Still, a situation report from May 15 to 21 shows the rate of COVID-19 per 100,000 people decreased across the Fraser, Interior and Vancouver Island health regions while remaining stable in the Northern and Vancouver Coastal Health areas.

Thursday 7 p.m. Chris Buescher has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the inaugural NASCAR Cup race Sunday in the St. Louis area.

RFK Racing said Thursday that Truck Series regular Zane Smith will replace Buescher in the No. 17 Ford at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Buescher is 21st in the points standings with three top-10 finishes, and is still in contention for a playoff berth. He was involved in a crash last Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway in which his Ford flipped onto its roof and it took safety workers a long time to get Buescher from the car.

He was removed uninjured, but has since tested positive for COVID-19.

RFK said Buescher expects to be back in the car next weekend at Sonoma Raceway.

Smith, meanwhile, will make his Cup Series debut on Sunday. He has three wins and eight top-10 finishes in 10 starts in the Truck Series this season.

Smith will be the 24th driver for Jack Roush in the NASCAR Cup Series.