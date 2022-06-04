The latest coronavirus news from Canada and around the world Saturday. This file will be updated throughout the day. Web links to longer stories if available.

Saturday 7:44 a.m.: A lack of data tracking Canadians who have had COVID-19 could hinder efforts to understand potential post-infection conditions, such as diabetes and brain fog, experts have warned.

They say the impact of the pandemic on Canadian health systems and society could linger for years but preparing for this is challenged by the data void.

Dr. Kashif Pirzada, an emergency physician at Toronto’s Humber River Hospital, said reliance on at-home rapid testing for COVID-19 is a major hurdle in data collection.