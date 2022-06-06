Vietnam’s ‘Napalm Girl,’ 50 years later: ‘Everyone can live with love, with hope, and forgiveness’

Kim Phuc, now a resident of Ajax, a new life, reunited in 2012 to talk about the life-changing moment captured by photographer Nick Ut. | Steve Russell/Toronto Star file photo

Ut won a Pulitzer Prize for the 1972 photograph, in which nine-year-old Phuc is seen running toward the camera with other children, and soldiers behind them, after South Vietnamese forces mistakenly dropped napalm bombs on their own troops and civilians during the Vietnam War.

Ut said he can remember hearing Phuc screaming "too hot, too hot." He applied water to her burning body then took her to hospital, where he had to plead with the doctors and nurses, who claimed there was no space to treat her.

He took out his press pass and said he had just taken her photo, that it would be in the newspaper the next day, and that their faces would also be published if they didn’t treat her.

They agreed to let her in.

"They worried, they take Kim inside right away, but before they take Kim inside, they said ‘Do you know why she’s still alive? I think that she will die,’ " Ut said.

At that point, Phuc interjected on the Zoom call to say, "Thank you, Uncle Ut," and she described him as her hero.

The photo became one of the most famous images of the Vietnam War. It had its detractors: U.S. president Richard Nixon was among those who doubted its authenticity; he said he believed that Phuc had actually been burned with cooking oil.

The photo faced controversy for its depiction of nudity; in an infamous move, Facebook censored it in 2016, only to reinstate it, after the social media platform received widespread backlash for its decision.

"That photo represents the war and I’m very proud of it," Ut said through a translator. "That photo that I took of Kim Phuc really changed the conditions of the war and how people saw the war in Vietnam."

Phuc spent 14 months in hospital and underwent numerous surgical procedures. She talked of spending so much time in "darkness," suffering from nightmares and low self-esteem.

The emotional and spiritual pain was harder to deal with than the physical pain, she said.

Phuc said it was after she converted to Christianity that she began to see the world differently. "My faith, it’s helped me a lot …. That faith has helped me to move up."

Phuc says she doesn’t keep the photo on her wall, but she shares it often. She says she wants to help people overcome life’s challenges "so we can be a blessing to others."

She spoke of being in a burn unit when she visited Uganda, a difficult experience as it brought back memories of her own treatment. There, she met a woman who she said just wanted to give up.

"I have my picture and I show her, ‘Look, look, I got burned like you before, and even I was just nine years old, and now I’m here,’ " said Phuc, who became emotional. " ‘Please don’t give up. Just have a little bit of hope and you will be much better.’ "

She said soon after, the nurses told her the woman got up and began talking and drinking water again.

It was "because of that moment, just 10 minutes, that I share with her my picture, (and) what I had been through," Phuc said, "and give her hope."

— Jacques Gallant is a Toronto-based Politics Reporter for the Star. He has been part of reporting teams nominated for a National Newspaper Award and the Michener Award for public service journalism.