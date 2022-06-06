'IMMEDIATELY STOP USING': Major recall of certain chairs sold at Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls after multiple reports of breaking triggers Health Canada warning to shoppers

Health Canada is warning shoppers at Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls to "please be aware" of a major recall announced Monday (June 6).

This recall involves Grey Hanging Egg Chairs sold in a rope or wicker design. They can be identified by the following model and style numbers: Grey Rope Hanging Chair Style number 139690 and Model number LHH2501 and Grey Wicker Hanging Chair Style number 139697 and model number LHH2502.

"The stands are improperly designed and may snap when the chairs are sat on, posing a fall hazard," Health Canada said in its recall warning.

As of May 25, 2022, the company has received six reports of the chair stands breaking in Canada, with no reports of injuries.