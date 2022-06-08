Ontario’s last mask mandate expires Saturday, but there are holdouts. Here are some of the places where you’ll still need to cover up

Colin Furness, an infection control epidemiologist at the University of Toronto, said there hasn’t been a clear plan outlined by the province in terms of how to determine when masks should come off.

“If we had a plan, then we would have milestones,” he said. Those milestones could be determined by wastewater levels and clear criteria, but currently that is not occurring, he added.

The province should also be looking at ensuring some spaces remain safe, especially for those who are high risk, he said. That would include mask-only hours at grocery stores or keeping mask requirements on public transit. It would be ideal if masks could be recommended based on the wastewater levels per week, he said.

“Yoking our protection to the actual threat to the local community, that is a good way forward, along with fixing air quality.”

Several scientific studies have found that mask use helps control the spread of COVID, including one published in the peer-reviewed journal The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) in March, which analyzed mask wearing in several countries and found that it was associated with a notable reduction in transmission.

Chapman’s Ice Cream, a family-run business located in Markdale, north of Brampton, is one workplace that will be keeping masks on for now. They’re required for everyone on site, except when eating or drinking at lunch or break.

Ashley Chapman, the company’s chief operating officer, said they still screen employees for symptoms and have invested in a PCR testing machine, so they know there are still COVID absences on the plant floor “almost every day.”

“We’re still seeing these cases and we know how contagious it is, and let’s be honest, we’re in the middle of the summer, we’ve got to make ice cream,” he said.

They occasionally get an employee who is “tired of wearing the mask at work, but at the same time there’s a lot of people way more, on the plant floor, who have gotten used to it,” he added.

Last year, the company faced online harassment when leadership announced a $1-an-hour raise for all vaccinated employees. All unvaccinated employees have now been given the raise as well. The difference in pay was meant to offset the cost of rapid tests for these staff members, which they are no longer required to take twice a week, Chapman said.

“Some of the people online have been quite brutal and mean and nasty, and have pretty much declared that we’re guilty of human rights violations because of our stance on trying to keep our people safe,” Chapman added.

At Mirvish theatres, the show will go on with masks on (and no neck gaiters or bandanas, per their website).

Spokesperson John Karastamatis said they’re taking their cue from Broadway — requiring masks for at least the month of June.

The “majority” of their audience seems to want this, judging from the emails and calls they get, he added.

“We not only have to look after the safety of the audience, but we also have to look after the safety of the cast, the crew, the staff at the theatre, so we’ve chosen to err on the side of caution, as we don’t know what the future holds,” he said.

