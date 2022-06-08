Patrick Brown loses support of two Conservative MPs to Pierre Poilievre’s leadership campaign

Among other things, Brown has called Poilievre unelectable, while Poilievre has repeatedly accused Brown of being a liar.

Interim party leader Candice Bergen has been among those who’ve said candidates who “wedge, divide and polarize” are doing the party no favours.

On Tuesday, she said she respected that the candidates are running the “vigorous” campaigns they believe are best for them.

“At the end of the day, the membership will decide,” she said.

Poilievre scooped up early endorsements from numerous Conservative caucus members in a surge of support that rankled some, who disliked the appearance of a coronation.

Since then, he’s gone on to win endorsements from nearly half of the party’s 119 MPs.

One high-profile Tory, Calgary’s Michelle Rempel Garner, is serving as Brown’s campaign co-chair.

Doug Shipley, the MP for Barrie— Springwater—Oro-Medonte, said he will also be sticking with Brown, whom he endorsed in late March.

Both men are from Barrie.

“I’m loyal to him, he’s been loyal to me,” Shipley told the Star.

Seeback declined to elaborate on why he’s walking away from Brown, and why now.

Muys suggested he had been busy campaigning in the recent Ontario election campaign, and wasn’t engaging in the federal contest.

But both shifted their support after reports the Poilievre campaign had sold a record number of party memberships.

Sources told the Star on Tuesday that of nearly 119,000 memberships his team sold in Ontario, about 1,800 were sold in Seeback’s Dufferin-Caledon riding, and slightly more than 1,600 in Muys’s riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook.

Those numbers would represent a significant increase from the previous membership bases there: in the 2020 leadership race, there were 1,123 ballots cast from Seeback’s riding, and 754 from Muys’s.

Many Conservative MPs have told the Star that their support for Poilievre has been driven in part by their riding associations and existing party members, who have urged them to back his leadership bid.

Those members are crucial to MPs come election time, as they help raise money and volunteer on campaigns.

Seeback referred to that local support in announcing his decision to back Poilievre.

“I believe there’s one candidate — one my constituents support — who can unite conservatives & Canadians to become our next PM,” he wrote on Twitter.

“That’s @PierrePoilievre. Let’s put the divisiveness away, unite our movement behind #Pierre4PM & defeat Justin Trudeau to win the next election.”

The Poilievre camp claims to have sold 311,000 memberships, while Brown’s team says it sold 150,000.

“We like where we’re at, we like our numbers,” Brown spokesman Chisholm Pothier said.

“An endorsement from anyone and two bucks gets you a cup of coffee and one vote. We just lost two votes. We’ll make them up somewhere else.”

The Star has been unable to independently confirm the membership numbers. The party will release a total in the coming weeks, and has said it won’t comment on preliminary figures.

The Brown and Poilievre campaigns are believed to have outpaced the other four candidates: Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber, Jean Charest and Leslyn Lewis.

