Patrick Brown loses support of two Conservative MPs to Pierre Poilievre’s leadership campaign

Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown lost the backing of two Ontario MPs to his main rival Pierre Poilievre on Tuesday, with both men saying they’ve had enough of the divisive nature of the race.
The defections of Kyle Seeback and Dan Muys come in the wake of a record number of membership sales being reported by Poilievre’s team as evidence it has the race sewn up.
Brown’s team downplayed the losses, saying endorsements from members of Parliament aren’t worth more than the vote of anyone else, and insisted it remains on a path to victory.
But the twin departures placed renewed scrutiny on the extent to which Conservative MPs may be keeping a watchful eye on their own personal political fortunes, and how they may rise or fall depending on who wins on Sept. 10.
Seeback and Muys said what they want to focus on is defeating Justin Trudeau.
“Let’s unify behind @PierrePoilevre,” Muys, a rookie MP from the Hamilton area, wrote on Twitter.
“Canada needs him & us to get this done.”
Seeback has long been one of Brown’s political boosters, supporting his bid for leadership of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives in 2015 and helping him run for mayor of Brampton in 2018.
He was onside with Brown’s federal leadership campaign from Day 1, with the two men united in the belief that the party must repair its relationship with ethnic communities or be forever condemned to opposition status.
Brown has lashed out at Poilievre repeatedly on that front, one of the major points of tension between those two campaigns. Both are held responsible by many in the party for elevating the level of toxicity in the race to dangerous heights.
Among other things, Brown has called Poilievre unelectable, while Poilievre has repeatedly accused Brown of being a liar.
Interim party leader Candice Bergen has been among those who’ve said candidates who “wedge, divide and polarize” are doing the party no favours.
On Tuesday, she said she respected that the candidates are running the “vigorous” campaigns they believe are best for them.
“At the end of the day, the membership will decide,” she said.
Poilievre scooped up early endorsements from numerous Conservative caucus members in a surge of support that rankled some, who disliked the appearance of a coronation.
Since then, he’s gone on to win endorsements from nearly half of the party’s 119 MPs.
One high-profile Tory, Calgary’s Michelle Rempel Garner, is serving as Brown’s campaign co-chair.
Doug Shipley, the MP for Barrie— Springwater—Oro-Medonte, said he will also be sticking with Brown, whom he endorsed in late March.
Both men are from Barrie.
“I’m loyal to him, he’s been loyal to me,” Shipley told the Star.
Seeback declined to elaborate on why he’s walking away from Brown, and why now.
Muys suggested he had been busy campaigning in the recent Ontario election campaign, and wasn’t engaging in the federal contest.
But both shifted their support after reports the Poilievre campaign had sold a record number of party memberships.
Sources told the Star on Tuesday that of nearly 119,000 memberships his team sold in Ontario, about 1,800 were sold in Seeback’s Dufferin-Caledon riding, and slightly more than 1,600 in Muys’s riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook.
Those numbers would represent a significant increase from the previous membership bases there: in the 2020 leadership race, there were 1,123 ballots cast from Seeback’s riding, and 754 from Muys’s.
Many Conservative MPs have told the Star that their support for Poilievre has been driven in part by their riding associations and existing party members, who have urged them to back his leadership bid.
Those members are crucial to MPs come election time, as they help raise money and volunteer on campaigns.
Seeback referred to that local support in announcing his decision to back Poilievre.
“I believe there’s one candidate — one my constituents support — who can unite conservatives & Canadians to become our next PM,” he wrote on Twitter.
“That’s @PierrePoilievre. Let’s put the divisiveness away, unite our movement behind #Pierre4PM & defeat Justin Trudeau to win the next election.”
The Poilievre camp claims to have sold 311,000 memberships, while Brown’s team says it sold 150,000.
“We like where we’re at, we like our numbers,” Brown spokesman Chisholm Pothier said.
“An endorsement from anyone and two bucks gets you a cup of coffee and one vote. We just lost two votes. We’ll make them up somewhere else.”
The Star has been unable to independently confirm the membership numbers. The party will release a total in the coming weeks, and has said it won’t comment on preliminary figures.
The Brown and Poilievre campaigns are believed to have outpaced the other four candidates: Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber, Jean Charest and Leslyn Lewis.
