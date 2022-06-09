How Torstar found 600 cases of police violating fundamental rights when no one is tracking this national problem

Reporters scoured online databases maintained by the Canadian Legal Information Institute and LexisNexis. They read thousands of rulings to isolate those where judges had determined the Charter breaches officers committed were serious enough to threaten public confidence in the justice system. In those cases, judges reduced the sentence of the accused, excluded key evidence or tossed the cases altogether. In some cases, the compromised prosecutions resulted from officers’ failure to follow procedure. In others, the conduct was found to be in bad faith.

Torstar’s database includes 600 serious Charter breach cases from the past decade – from 2011 to 2021. More than a quarter of those cases were identified with the assistance of Western University’s law school’s Hidden Racial Profiling Project. Led by Sunil Gurmukh, an adjunct professor and human rights lawyer, the project is analyzing Charter breach rulings involving major municipal police forces. Gurmukh shared his case law research with Torstar.

As for whether any Charter-violating officers involved in the cases Torstar identified faced discipline, many forces said that information was secret. Spokespeople cited privacy laws that keep most information about police discipline hidden from public view. Many forces also refused to say whether they were even aware of the serious Charter breach rulings Torstar identified.

Even among police services that were relatively forthcoming, information about officer discipline was scant. One lawyer who represents officers facing discipline said this is because cases involving Charter violations are often handled informally – an internal process reserved for disciplinary matters that are considered not of a serious nature. Informal discipline cases are not made public.

Even among forces in the same province, the levels of transparency and accountability were inexplicably mixed. Waterloo Regional Police Service acknowledged it was unaware of cases Torstar identified and answered questions about officer discipline. But 140 kilometres away in Niagara, the force refused to provide this basic information about seven cases involving its officers unless Torstar requested it through Freedom of Information legislation.

More than six months after Torstar filed that request, Niagara police’s FOI officer responded in May, estimating it would cost $180 just to locate the records.

Read the full investigation on thestar.com.