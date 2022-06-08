Ontario lifts mask mandates as of Saturday in most places where they remain, including TTC

Masks will no longer be required in most of the last places where they were still mandatory, including public transit, as of Saturday, the province’s chief medical officer of health announced Wednesday.
“With high vaccination rates and Ontario’s COVID-19 situation continuing to improve, most of the province’s remaining provincial masking requirements, including on public transit, will expire as of 12:00 a.m. on June 11, 2022,” Dr. Kieran Moore said in a statement posted on the government’s website.
Masks will still be required in long-term-care and retirement homes, according to the provincial news release. And organizations can implement their own policies on masking, even as this provincial mandate expires.
The province lifted mask requirements for most indoor settings including schools, movie theatres, sports stadiums, stores, gyms and restaurants on March 21. Mask requirements for high-risk settings — such as doctors’ offices, public transit, hospitals, shelters, retirement and long-term-care homes and labs — were kept in place until April 27 and then extended as cases spiked earlier this spring. They were set to expire on Saturday.
The TTC’s media relations team tweeted Wednesday that the mask rules will end Saturday as planned but masks are still strongly recommended.
They are still mandatory on Wheel-Trans for staff and customers.
“While the end of the provincial mask mandate is a sign that we are cautiously and gradually returning to normal, we know that COVID-19 has not disappeared and are still strongly recommending the continued use of masks on the TTC,” said TTC chair Jaye Robinson in a media release.
“Wearing a mask is a small measure we all can take to help keep our communities safe.”
May Warren is a Toronto-based breaking news reporter for the Star.
