Ontario has killed the licence plate sticker, but drivers still need to renew

Ontario drivers may find themselves stuck with a ticket for not renewing their licence plates.

Even though sticker fees have been scrapped by the province, motorists can still be fined by police if they don’t renew their vehicle plates. Fines range from $60 to $1,000.

At the same time, the government has also scrapped mail-out reminders for licence plates, driver’s licences as well as health cards. But Ontarians can sign up for email, text message or robocalls when it’s time to renew.

“There’s a misconception that by removing the vehicle stickers and the payment, that the responsibility is gone,” said Elliott Silverstein, director of government relations, insurance, CAA Club Group, after CTV reported one Brampton man received a $489 ticket while driving with an expired licence plate in April.

“What the government was trying to do, and what a lot of groups have been trying to underscore is that you’re still responsible to make sure your vehicle is registered and everything is up to date, because you need that for insurance … you don’t want to be driving without a valid licence, that can cause huge problems.”

He said “we’re in that transition phase now, but this is really underscoring that people have to make sure that they renew their vehicle at or before their renewal time.”

Last February, in a pre-election announcement, Premier Doug Ford said the province was axing the annual fees for cars, light trucks, motorcycles and mopeds, costing the provincial treasury $1 billion a year, and sending out rebate cheques to drivers.

“The Ontario government is making life more affordable and convenient for over 8 million drivers by eliminating licence plate renewal fees and putting money directly back into the pockets of hardworking Ontarians,” said Lee Alderson, senior issues adviser with the Ministry of Transportation.

“It is still required to renew your licence plate every one or two years at no cost to confirm automobile insurance is valid and pay any defaulted fees, fines, or tolls.”

At the same time, the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services says it has moved to digital reminders. Ontarians can register online with Service Ontario or by calling 1-800-267-8097.