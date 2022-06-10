Landlord and Tenant Board of Ontario sticks to virtual hearings as COVID restrictions lift, leaving some tenants disadvantaged

All these factors, Persaud said, contribute to an inequitable hearing for landlords versus tenants. “In general, the landlord might be more likely to join via video conference, so the parties aren’t on equal footing,” he said, “even though the stakes are much higher for tenants because they are at risk of losing their housing.”

Persaud and other physicians outlined these concerns in an open letter to the LTB in April. In response, the LTB said a party can request to have a hearing in a different format, including in person.

In its document outlining the approach to hearing formats, Tribunals Ontario said in-person hearings will be granted only if “a party can establish that an in-person hearing is required as an accommodation for an Ontario Human Rights Code-related need,” or if they can establish “the hearing format will result in an unfair hearing.”

Persaud and Majid have criticized these alternative measures as confusing and inaccessible to those who need it most. In a hearing notice emailed to a tenant as recently as April, a copy of which was provided to the Star, there were no instructions on how to request a hearing in an alternative format.

“Not a lot of people know they can ask for a change of format,” Majid said.

From December 2020 to May 2022, Tribunals Ontario said 381 people have asked for an in-person hearing. The majority, they said, were accommodated through access terminals in Ontario (one each located in Toronto, Ottawa, London and Hamilton), borrowing a cellphone through the LTB phone pilot, or conducting the hearing in writing. They emphasized that “digital-first does not mean digital-only.”

Toronto advocate D!ONNE Renée is one of the people who requested an in-person hearing. Renée has a head injury that can cause vision troubles when staring at a computer screen for long periods, she said. An Ontario Disability Support Program recipient, she also has limited access to a reliable internet connection and phone connectivity.

She first tried to contact the board directly multiple times by phone and email about being granted accommodation for an in-person hearing. Renée said her emails were unanswered, and her requests to adjourn to an in-person hearing, made when she was able to attend remotely by phone on a poor internet connection, were ignored. The lack of access caused her to miss one hearing, she said, in which she was served an eviction order.

Renée said the current digital-first approach of the LTB is oppressive, and that it perpetuates ableism and limits access to justice. “People are begging to be heard.”

Tribunals Ontario did not answer when asked how many in-person LTB hearings have been granted since the pandemic began, though it said it will begin holding in-person hearings this summer to those who have been granted one.

Majid said the advocacy centre has not been informed of any in-person hearings held at the Landlord and Tenant Board since it reopened in August 2020.

Before COVID, the LTB offered online and in-person hearings. Majid said she believes this mix should continue, and that there shouldn’t be “a high bar” set to grant an in-person hearing. She added face-to-face hearings in the past often connected people to other social services, like local mental health supports.

And while the majority of people may have fared well with virtual hearings, she said equitable access to justice should work for everyone, not just the majority.

“The Human Rights Code does not say ‘let’s do what’s best for the majority of people,’ ” Majid said, adding people who are historically disadvantaged should not continue to be disadvantaged as the province moves on from the pandemic.

Nadine Yousif is a Toronto-based reporter for the Star covering mental health. Follow her on Twitter: @nadineyousif_