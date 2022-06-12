Heather Mallick: As the pandemic fades, the most beautiful sight is the human face

Oh, smile a huge smile for her. Children’s trusting faces, they hurt your heart.

Parties, who likes parties? Everyone, that’s who. After two years of virtual events, the Toronto YWCA’s Women of Distinction Awards and the Canadian Journalism Foundation’s annual dinner were real again.

I walked into big loud rooms, a blast of faces, a wall of sound, a talk factory.

So many faces, so many expressions and jokes, the way people stand, lean, twitch, the hugs, or should we hug, salad decisions, the long-COVID wine that tastes like root vegetables but on the plus side, root vegetables now taste like wine, as someone pointed out brightly, the kind of élan I really have to work on.

Each event offered good cheer and a kind of moral urging we hadn’t seen in person for so long. At the dinner, Margaret Atwood spoke about journalistic freedom and censorship, having recently aimed a flame-thrower at a literally unburnable copy of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Environmentalist David Suzuki spoke of regret, of warnings about climate change that slid past decades ago and look at us now, not waving but drowning.

At the YWCA event, Afghan women’s advocate Asma Faizi grew emotional as she described the losses women were enduring in her homeland, women with their covered faces and blasted hopes. Feminist lawyer Deepa Mattoo told us of South Asian women fleeing domestic violence in Canada and refugee advocate Loly Rico saluted her husband and children for giving her the strength to help refugee women, just as her own family had been helped.

We could see their faces in pain, expressing joy in achievement, smiling, signalling hope, “the thing with feathers.”

People at parties drink to ease the rub of life on the nerves, but who has nerves left? They’ve been sanded down. They drink more than ever. “I wish I had more sense of humour,” Joni Mitchell sang of people’s parties, “keeping the sadness at bay, throwing the lightness on these things, laughing it all away.”

Still-lifes were my favourite paintings during the pandemic. We’re back to portraiture now, but the most attractive work is simple, almost childlike.

The late critic Tom Lubbock said children’s art sings out because kids are trying to get something right. “They want to but they can’t. Their drawing desires are ahead of their bodily knacks. The tension between want and can’t is what gives children’s lines their electricity.”

Adults can’t imitate this failure. We can’t paint like children, only like incompetent adults. I think in the pandemic, many of us were forced to live abnormally straitened lives, as if we were children but with adult knowledge.

At parties, you saw two-dots-and-a-dash faces finally relax with an extraordinary range of expressions. How beautiful the face is, especially when it’s worn or unusual or full of feeling.

Parties are good. Parties help. Here we are in a room with other people. The way it should be.

