Car thieves are using Apple AirTags to target vehicles. Here’s how you can protect yourself

Ricciardi said these AirTags are magnetic on one side and can be attached to various metal spots on the vehicle. From what police have noticed, thieves go around parking lots looking for preferred vehicles to steal.

Ricciardi warns drivers to pay special attention to their vehicles, as thieves have been known to stick the AirTags on a trailer hitch receiver, behind the licence plate or even in the gas tank cap area — just anywhere where it won’t fall off.

On their own devices with Apple IDs, thieves are able to track the vehicle they tagged for upwards of 24 hours.

AIRTAGS AND TRACKING DEVICES ARE EASILY ACCESSIBLE

Ricciardi said these AirTags are available at tech shops such as Best Buy and Apple Stores. They can also be purchased online on Amazon.

The prices range from $40 each or $130 for four of them, said Ricciardi, and their batteries can last anywhere from six months to a year.

How drivers can protect themselves and their vehicles

Smartphone users can turn on their location services in order to get a notification about whether there is an AirTag or a SmartTag nearby, said Ricciardi.

If you find the device stuck somewhere on your vehicle, Ricciardi says the best thing to do is call police immediately so that they can possibly get any fingerprint information to find out who installed it there. You can also physically disable the device and prevent the would-be thief to know where the vehicle is located. Ricciardi says the device contains a small watch battery that can be removed.

Another option is to get your vehicle equipped with your own AirTag. Ricciardi said he has purchased and installed the AirTag on his own truck, so he can track it through his iPhone and give himself a chance of knowing its location if it’s ever stolen.

He personally knows of at least three recent incidents where people got their cars stolen from the driveways, but police were able to help recover them fairly faster because of having the AirTags installed.

“Because it’s easy for thieves to get, it’s also easy for us to use to protect ourselves,” he said.

“It doesn’t prevent your car from being stolen, but it will help you and us to recover it.”

— Gilbert Ngabo is a Toronto-based crime and justice reporter for the Star. He previously wrote for StarMetro and worked on the Star's breaking news desk.