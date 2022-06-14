Is the ride over for ActiveTO?

Listen here or subscribe at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favourite podcasts. Stay updated on episodes via our Twitter page. If you would like to support the journalism of the Toronto Star, you can subscribe at thestar.com/subscribingmatters.

Guest: David Rider, City Hall Bureau Chief

The fate of ActiveTO is up for discussion at City Council this week. Established in April 2020 at the start of the pandemic lockdown, the program shut down major roads to let people ride their bikes and exercise while remaining physically distanced. As with anything that affects traffic in this city, it had its detractors, but for a long while, was held up as a success. Now, with complaints from high profile business-types like Toronto Blue Jays CEO Mark Shapiro, the question is whether this program has run its course or if there is some part that can be salvaged.

This episode was produced by Brian Bradley, Matt Hearn and Raju Mudhar.