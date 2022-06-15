Emma Teitel: It might not stop COVID-19, but there is a method behind Toronto’s current masking madness

On Monday afternoon I wandered around the city with two goals in mind: to buy socks and to determine the state of masking in Toronto. The former was easy (Winners, obviously). The latter, however, is not a one-size-fits-all scenario. Despite the near universal lifting of provincial mask mandates this month, masking in Toronto remains a mixed bag.

For example, if you recently decided to roam the stores in and near the downtown core as I did this week, the Toronto Eaton Centre included, you might conclude that the majority of people working and travelling therein have for the most part ditched their masks for good.

Granted this is anecdotal evidence so give it as much credence as you see fit, but the same trend appears true in my own Scarborough neighbourhood, and, well, in every neighbourhood I’ve visited these past few weeks, from the sleepy suburbs of the east end to the hipster enclaves of the west.

An Angus Reid poll from March concluded that a little more than half of Ontarians planned to continue masking indoors among strangers. Fast forward a few months and that number must have fallen off. Personally, it’s been weeks since I’ve been inside a grocery store where more than half the shoppers are masked.

But there is, it appears, one major exception to this possible new reality: the TTC. On Monday I rode three modes of public transit across town during rush hour, once in the morning and again in the evening (streetcar, subway and bus), and each time I boarded a vehicle I observed that the majority of passengers (roughly 75 per cent) were wearing masks. The odd thing about this was that when I left these vehicles and entered various stores and indoor spaces — the mall included — it was like experiencing a pre-pandemic time warp. Few around me wore masks.

One might conclude that the people riding transit are not the same people shopping in stores during the week, but what about those who work in stores and who take transit to get there? I didn’t see many of them masked either.

“I have been following all that the doctors and experts have said. So I feel confident that when they removed the masks it was because they feel comfortable,” cashier Agustin Diaz told me on Monday from behind the counter of a collectibles store in the Eaton Centre. Diaz does not typically wear a mask at work anymore, even though he works in arguably one of the busiest buildings in town. He does, however, still wear his mask on public transit. “If I go to the subway or streetcar I will do it, and that’s more because I don’t feel comfortable around a lot of people.” (He concedes that when the store gets very busy on weekend afternoons he will put a mask back on.)

Meanwhile Diaz’s masked co-worker Sean Hedge, who stood alongside him behind the counter, continues to cover his face at work and elsewhere.

“I’m at this point just more comfortable wearing a mask,” he said. “I live with my mom. She’s in her 60s I don’t want to bring that home to her. She works with the public and often with elderly people. It’s a precaution and comfort thing for me.”

In sum, these are two guys with very different personal risk assessments and yet both of them continue to mask on public transit: what appears to be the last bastion of mass masking in Toronto.