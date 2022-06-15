Toronto’s public health chief, who has spent more than two years trying to protect the city from COVID-19, is infected with the virus.

Dr. Eileen de Villa tweeted Wednesday: “This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m following public health guidelines & resting at home.

“I feel relatively well & owe that to keeping up to date with my COVID-19 vaccines. If you haven’t already, get your next eligible dose to protect you, your (loved) ones & community.”

She did not reveal her symptoms, if she knows how she contracted it, or if any of her close contacts has also tested positive.

This is de Villa’s second health leave in six months. Last December she took a brief leave to undergo treatment to remove precancerous breast tissue cells.

De Villa has guided the city through the pandemic since early 2020, crafting and publicizing the public health advice she is now taking, issuing protective orders and advising city officials.

Under her leadership, Toronto has become one of the most heavily vaccinated big cities in the world. She recently warned that while virus levels are very low in the city, people are still at risk of infection and serious illness.

Early in the pandemic, when little was known about the rapidly spreading virus, de Villa stayed in a downtown hotel to ensure she and other leaders of Toronto’s emergency response did not become infected.

Mayor John Tory, who led that response with De Villa, then-public health chair Joe Cressy and Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, got COVID-19 in April. He isolated at home with symptoms.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed on Monday that he has become infected with COVID-19 for a second time.