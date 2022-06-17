Toronto, Vancouver to be Canadian host cities for FIFA World Cup 2026

Commonwealth Stadium had hosted an instantly iconic Canadian sporting occasion this past winter when John Herdman’s men’s team defeated Mexico on a frigid night when the arena became the Iceteca. But the Alberta government’s reported demands that Edmonton get a minimum five games, including two in the knockout stages, likely rankled FIFA hierarchy.

Toronto was the first city confirmed in the East with Boston, Philadelphia, Miami and New York/New Jersey rounding things out. All of which left Cincinnati, Denver, Nashville, Orlando, Pasadena and Baltimore on the outside looking in. A pity but not nearly as much of a shame as a World Cup passing through these parts and neither Chicago nor Montreal, two incredible sporting and cultural hubs, being involved. But they had their (financial) reasons. We can’t blame them.

So the to-do list? BMO Field needs to get bigger. FIFA rules call for a minimum 40,000 capacity for group stage matches and TFC’s home currently holds just 30,000. The city and MLSE will get busy filling in the north and south ends (likely temporarily) and adding a new big screen. In Vancouver, the turf surface which caused the world’s best female players much justified angst in 2015 has to go. Things have to be natural for the men’s tournament.

There will be FIFA fan zones — plazas for locals and visitors alike who couldn’t get a ticket — to plan. There are security and transport issues to be tackled too, with representatives from both cities likely to visit this winter’s World Cup in Qatar to get an idea of how overblown a FIFA circus really is.

“It’s very special to bring the World Cup to Canada. It will be the greatest celebration Canada has ever witnessed. Trust me,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino in New York, teasing the hyperbole we can expect between now and 2026. “I think this part of the world doesn’t realize what will happen here in 2026. The world will be invading Canada, Mexico and the United States.”

Infantino shirked a question on sites for the opening match and the final, although New York looks a strong shot for the latter with Mexico City’s historic Azteca a good bet for the opener. With the 2026 tournament seeing the big show balloon out from 32 to 48 teams, comprising 16 groups of three, we can expect host cities to be paired up to ease some travel issues in the group stage. It’s not yet clear whether Toronto and Vancouver will split the 10 games earmarked for Canada equally either. Still plenty more details to be filled in.

And what of the golden tickets? For Canadians eager to get their hands on one, there’ll be a lot of clicking and hoping. FIFA runs ticket lotteries at different points in the buildup and things are likely to be pricey with some tickets for Qatar jumping by 46 per cent on the prices from Russia 2018. The cheapest group stage tickets for this November are $69 (U.S.).

The bad news? They’re likely to be thin on the ground — at that or any price. The good news? There’s still four years to find them. Time for everyone to get busy.