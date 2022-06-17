Facebook is locking people out of their accounts. Here’s how to activate Facebook Protect

I watched a video which explained to me why I was targeted and why they wanted me to do this. Apparently it’s supposed to increase security, assist high-profile accounts (who, me?) adopt stronger account security protections.

It was originally created by Facebook to help political candidates, their assistants and elected officials avoid account hacks and monitor for potential threats.

If you haven’t received an email, you can go to your account, follow the same prompts below, and see if you are one of the accounts that has been selected for early enrollment.

“Over the next several months, we’re going to carefully expand this requirement globally. We’re encouraged by our early findings and will continue to improve Facebook Protect over time,” reads the social media company’s site.

HOW TO SET UP FACEBOOK PROTECT

I logged into my account and went into the security settings and looked for the Facebook Protect option.

Once I clicked on the link I followed the steps for my account.

Facebook then wants to double check your current security updates and asked me to turn on what was required: two-factor authentication.

So I did that, and I was done.

Will I continue to be absolutely skeptical of every email and notification that lands in my inbox? You bet I will.

Will I occasionally pay attention to things that are needed for me to stay in contact with my loved ones? Absolutely.

— Sabrina Melchiori is a team editor on the Star's digital news desk

