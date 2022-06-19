Highway closures for Hamilton this week (June 19)

Plan your route before you’re on the road: your weekly roundup of Ontario highway closures for new and ongoing construction in the Hamilton area, including Burlington, Stoney Creek, Flamborough, Ancaster, Dundas and Glanbrook.

Highway 403 westbound between Wilson Street and City Of Hamilton-county Of Brant Townline: one right lane closed until June 22 at 7 a.m.

Highway 403 westbound off-ramp at Highway 52: all lanes closed until June 20 at 5 a.m.

Queen Elizabeth Way Fort Erie bound between Fairview Street / Plains Road and Burlington Skyway: two left lanes closed until June 25 at 7 a.m.

Closures are scheduled by the Ministry of Transportation for the improvement, maintenance and repair of provincial highways, ramps and bridges.

The resulting disruptions may be intermittent or ongoing, and are subject to change due to weather, emergencies and other factors.