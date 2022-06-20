Canada drops COVID-19 vaccine travel restrictions Monday. Here’s what’s changing

Unvaccinated Canadians returning to Canada are still required to quarantine for 14 days, unless they meet the specific criteria outlined by the federal government.

COVID testing for travellers

Canada has temporarily suspended mandatory random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated travellers arriving in Canadian airports. The suspension will run out on June 30.

If you're an unvaccinated traveller returning to Canada, you will require one of the following:

Proof of a professionally administered or observed negative antigen test taken no more than one day before your scheduled flight, or entry by land or water into Canada.

Proof of a valid negative PCR test taken outside of Canada within 72 hours of your scheduled flight’s departure time to Canada or your entry to Canada by land or water.

Previous positive molecular test result and confirmation that you no longer have symptoms along with proof of a positive PCR test taken at least 10 days and no more than 180 calendar days before entering Canada.

Unvaccinated travellers remain subject to PCR testing on the first and eighth day after arrival.

Children younger than 5 aren’t required to test, regardless of their vaccination status.

Masking Requirements

All travellers must continue wearing masks throughout their journey on a plane or train.

Masks must be kept on except for brief periods while eating or drinking on federally regulated flights or trains.

Passengers on cruise ships are required to follow masking and COVID-19 measures as dictated by the ship’s crew, regardless of whether travellers are foreign or domestic.

“Face masks are the most basic, visible, and low-cost measure for reducing transmission of COVID-19. Studies show that masks reduce spread of the disease, especially in enclosed areas or in areas with reduced ventilation. Public health experts continue to recommend the use of masks in crowded spaces and indoor settings,” reads the federal rules.

Ontario ditched most of its mask mandates on June 11 as part of the province’s plan to “learn to live with COVID-19,” according to remarks made by Ontario’s top doctor earlier this year.

Ivy Mak is a team editor on the Star's breaking news desk, based in Toronto. Reach her via email: ivymak@thestar.ca