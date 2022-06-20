‘Don’t do this!’: Metrolinx releases shocking video of car being hit by GO train

Metrolinx has released footage showing a car being struck by a GO train at a level crossing in Toronto.

The incident occurred mid-May near the Carl Hall Road rail crossing, said Metrolinx in a news release on Monday.

In the video, the car is seen approaching the crossing just as protective barriers descend. The car then manoeuvres around the barriers, stopping directly in the path of an oncoming GO train. The vehicle was then struck by the oncoming train.

The driver walked away from the collision without significant injuries.