'DON'T DRINK IT': Major allergy recall at No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Fortinos, Loblaws and other Canadian grocery stores triggers warning about coconut water

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning shoppers about a big recall impacting grocery stores in several provinces.

The affected product, T.A.S. brand coconut water, is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label.

"Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction," the CFIA recall warning states.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. confirmed the coconut water was sold at Real Canadian Superstore, Fortinos, Loblaws, Valu-Mart, Your Independent Grocer, Zehrs, No Frills, Gas Bar, Affiliate and Wholesale Club stores in Ontario.

In Atlantic Canada, the water was sold at Real Canadian Superstore, Dominion, Atl Your Independent Grocer, Gas Bar, Affiliate and Wholesale Club.

In Québec, it was sold at Provigo, Maxi, Gas Bar, Axep, Intermarche and Wholesale Club and in Western Canada, it was sold at Superstore, Ind Franchise, Your Independent Grocer, Extra Foods, No Frills, Gas Bar, Independents, Retail RCWC and Wholesale Club, Loblaw said,

"While we are not the manufacturer of the recalled products, they were available for purchase at some of our banners across the country," according to Loblaw Companies Ltd. "We advise customers...across the country to follow the guidance in the notice and return applicable products for a refund at their local store."

Check to see if you have recalled products, the CFIA said: