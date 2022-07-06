Dramatic video shows Toronto construction worker dangling from crane several storeys in the air

An investigation is underway after dramatic video surfaced late Tuesday night showing a construction worker dangling several storeys in the air, hanging from construction equipment hauling a load in downtown Toronto.

The video posted on social media shows an individual hanging on the line, while another person can be heard telling the worker to “hang on.”

“Just let your hard hat fall, bro,” the person can be heard saying. A second later, the trapped worker’s hard hat can be seen falling to the ground.

Phillip Ferreira, president of S1 Integration Systems, told the Star he received the 38-second clip from an “anonymous construction worker” who was on site and witnessed the incident.

Ferreira said he posted the video to his company’s Instagram page.

“The incident is currently under investigation,” said Liisa Morley, communications manager at PCL Constructors Canada, the company in charge of the construction site where the incident occurred.

“We can confirm that an incident took place at our site at Front and Simcoe yesterday involving a worker who got entangled with a tag line after hooking a load,” Morley confirmed. The incident involved a rigger, a person responsible for securing a load to lift, pull, or hoist things.

Ferreira said he heard from witnesses the worker suffered minor injuries to his arm, and possibly has a broken arm.

“Fortunately,” said Morley, “he was safely lowered to the work surface and not seriously injured.”

Morley said PCL is working with all “appropriate authorities” while the incident is under investigation. “The safety of all workers and community is our top priority,” she said.