Rogers customers across Ontario reporting mobile service outages Friday

Many Rogers customers across Ontario reported losing mobile service early Friday morning.
At about 6:30 a.m., Toronto police tweeted city residents using the cell provider might have difficulty calling 9-1-1.
ADVISORY:
City of Toronto
- The Rogers Network is experiencing some technical difficulties
- Some people will have trouble connecting
- There are some connection problems calling 9-1-1
- We are working to resolve these issues
^dh
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 8, 2022
Search engine optimization company Criterion Digital’s service tracker shows outages across the country, including in the GTA, Ottawa, Montreal and southern B.C.
Customer service representatives for the cell provider said customers can use Rogers’ automated online chat to see if there is an outage in their area.
