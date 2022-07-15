Eligible Ontarians can expect carbon tax rebates on Friday. Here’s what you need to know

There are three basic categories of people who are eligible: individuals 19 or older, spouses or common-law partners, and anyone under 19 living with their parents.

If you are a single parent, your first child may be eligible to be in the common-law/spouse category.

How much will I receive?

Annually, Revenue Canada says a family of four could receive rebate amounts up to $745.

Eligible Canadians will receive payments in quarterly chunks, although Ontarians will notice their July payments are larger because they also include retroactive rebates from April.

Here’s how the payments will break down.

On Friday, eligible individuals 19 or older in Ontario should receive $186.50. They’ll receive another payment of $93.25 in October 2022, and again in January 2023 with a total annual rebate amount of $373.

Ontario spouses, common-law partners, and first children in single-parent families can expect to receive $93 on Friday, another payment of $46.50 in October 2022, then $46.50 in January next year, for a total annual rebate amount of $186.

Anyone under 19 living with their parents in Ontario can expect $46.50 on Friday, another payment of $23.25 in October, $23.25 in January 2023, for a total annual rebate credit of $93.

CAIP includes a 10 per cent supplement for residents in small and rural communities. This supplement only applies to residents of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario, who live outside a “Census Metropolitan Area.”

How do I receive the payment?

The CRA will have determined eligibility from when individuals filed their 2021 income taxes. Eligible people should see the credit in the form of a cheque or direct deposit automatically, without needing to apply.

If you have a spouse or common-law partner, the person whose tax return was assessed first will receive the total credit for the family. It doesn’t matter which person receives the rebate, the total amount will be the same, says Revenue Canada.

People with tax debt will see the credit automatically subtracted from the amount they owe.

Revenue Canada warns eligible Canadians it may take up to 10 working days to receive a CAIP payment.

Isaac Phan Nay is a breaking news reporter, working out of the Star’s radio room in Toronto. Reach him via email: iphannay@thestar.ca