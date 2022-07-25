86,000 Toronto teens are behind on ‘lifesaving’ vaccines. Here’s how health officials aim to get them caught up

“I think a lot of parents, too, are not even really sure what their kids need or don’t need,” she added.

While those vaccines are available at some doctors’ offices, they must be ordered in advance from TPH, so that requires pre-planning on the patient’s part to let their doctor know they want those shots, she said. Plus, she noted, some people don’t have a family doctor.

Since the pandemic’s start in March 2020, school closures, pivots to remote learning, COVID restrictions and the redeployment of TPH staff to mass immunization clinics, made it impossible to operate the school-based vaccination program.

Ava Masoudian, who’s starting Grade 8 in the fall, learned about the summertime clinics from a TPH letter that Toronto schools distributed last month to students in Grades 7-12 and their parents.

She recently planned on going to a clinic to get vaccinated, but wasn’t able to make it, and is now planning to go to another before summer’s end.

“I don’t want to put it off, because I know that as soon as school starts that my schedule will fill up and I’ll be burnt out,” she told the Star. “I’ve heard that these vaccines are really important to avoid serious diseases — and I’d love to avoid (them).”

Classmate Daran Divanbeigi wasn’t aware he was eligible for vaccination, and didn’t know about the school-based clinics. After learning about them, he too plans to get caught up on his shots over the summer.

In September 2021, TPH began administering the three school shots at city-run vaccination clinics, but uptake was low. In April, school-based clinics for COVID vaccines also began providing the three shots, but only at some sites. In early July, TPH launched the school-based mobile clinics — set up at select elementary and secondary schools — and plans to run them until the last week of August.

Between September 2021 and July 21 (Thursday), about 18,000 students received one or more shots for Hepatitis B, HPV, and meningococcal disease.

“We have a ways to go,” said Dubey. “We still have 86,000 students who need one or more doses.”

Looking ahead to the next academic year, Dubey said it’s still unclear if TPH will restart its school-based immunization program.

“We’re trying to figure out what is possible,” she said. “We have been doing a lot of work this summer to figure out how we can restart this program because it is truly a life-saving program.”

Isabel Teotonio is a Toronto-based reporter covering education for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @Izzy74