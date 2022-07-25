Her union, the government and school boards’ associations have had one bargaining session to date, and “we have no idea what the government is going to have on offer,” Littlewood said.

The government is spending $26.6 billion on education for the 2022-23 school year, including a $300-million fund to hire temporary teachers and staff. Lecce said rapid tests for COVID-19 will continue to be made available to staff and students, as well as personal protective equipment.

He said the government wants to reach collective agreements with the unions, and “that is our single focus over the coming months … we need to be at the (bargaining) table, and many of them are, and we want all of them to be there through the summer and get a deal as soon as possible. We know that’s important.”

As well, he added, “I think parents have little tolerance for disruptions after two years of difficulty, and the government is standing up for them to ensure that they do get back to school on time, and that we get them back in a normal setting.”

Ontario students were out of class and learning online more than most across North America and much of Europe, at 27-plus weeks since the pandemic started in March 2020.

“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted student learning in every corner of our province, and many young people now fear they’re not properly prepared for their next step in life,” said Barnes, who was joined by fellow education parliamentary assistant MPP Matthew Rae (Perth-Wellington).

“Help is on its way for parents and students,” the Ajax MPP added.

Patrick Daly, president of the Ontario Catholic School Trustees’ Association, welcomed this fall’s back-to-school plan, saying his association “is committed to working with the government and all provincial educational partners to do all we can to provide to students, staff and parents a school year free of disruption.”

But NDP education critic Marit Stiles said the government is underspending in education and “even though they say they continue to increase education spending, the reality is that it hasn’t really kept up with inflation. We see that as parents in our classrooms. Teachers, education workers see that in their classrooms. They know that there are none of these mystery additional resources.”

She said extracurricular activities are valued by education workers, but are voluntary and “they are exhausted — and I think if you want to ensure they are participating in those things,” they have to feel respected.

Rumours that teachers could be declared essential workers don’t help, and is “the wrong tone to set when you’re heading into a really important round of bargaining like this one,” she said.

