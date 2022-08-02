POLL: Should children under 5 in Ontario get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Ontario has now opened COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children aged six months to five years old.

Parents and caregivers have been able to book a spot for their children since July 28.

Meanwhile, immunocompromised youth aged 12 to 17 can now book appointments for their second booster shot, if at least six months have passed since their first.

“The approval of a lower dose paediatric Moderna vaccine will give families the opportunity to provide an additional layer of protection against COVID-19 for the youngest members of their families,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health.