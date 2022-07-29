Average rents in the GTA shoot up almost 20 per cent in the past year

While Toronto saw substantial growth, Mississauga had the GTA’s highest average rent increase for condominium rentals — a 25 per cent year-over-year jump to $2,820 per month in June, Bullpen Research & Consulting’s report says.

Markham had the second-highest average rent increase year-over-year for condo rentals as of June: 20 per cent, reaching $2,469. In Toronto, average monthly rent for condos in June was $2,748, an increase of 19 per cent year-over-year, the report adds.

In the GTA overall, rents for studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom units all were up over last year, as of June.

Two-bedroom units led the way, up an average of 17 per cent to $2,627; studio units rose 15 per cent year over year to $1,647; one-bedroom units increased 14 per cent to $2,008; three-bedroom homes ascended 12 per cent to $3,100, and four-bedroom homes gained only 2.2 per cent to $3,387, the report notes.

Rents in the luxury rental market in the GTA in June returned to the pre-pandemic high of $3,400 per month. Over the past year, the average rent in that market climbed 21 per cent, after falling 31 per cent to $2,600 in early 2021.

“The rise in borrowing costs has shifted demand from the ownership market to the rental market, which has impacted the luxury rental market with the 90th-percentile rent climbing 21 per cent annually, compared to nine per cent for the 10th percentile,” Myers said.

While GTA rents will continue to rise for the foreseeable future, it will happen at a slower monthly rate than the record-setting previous two months, the report says.

The quick rise in interest rates has been a shock to the market, Myers said. As sale prices for homes decline and rents shoot up, it will push people to seriously consider home ownership again, he added.

“When looking at those two options it might encourage some to get back into the market and buy,” Myers said.

Clarrie Feinstein is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star. She previously worked for Metroland Media where she covered education and human interest stories in Peel Region. Clarrie received her master’s degree in journalism at New York University's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute.