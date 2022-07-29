Ontario pandemic indicators point to plateau of summer COVID wave

Because PCR testing is no longer widely available, Razak said he and his colleagues rely on tracking COVID wastewater signals and a few other indicators. Test per-cent positivity is another “really important” one, he said, and “it seems to have peaked at around 15 per cent, and over the last week it seems to be holding at that number or maybe even a slight decline.”

The reproduction number, the number of people on average that each positive case infects, has also dropped below one, Razak said. As well, hospitalizations in the province also appear to have stabilized.

“All of that suggests that we’re at a plateau at the very apex of this wave and potentially even starting on our downward trajectory,” he added.

Dr. Anna Banerji, an infectious disease specialist at Temerty Faculty of Medicine and Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, echoed Razak’s word of caution, noting that there is still a lot of COVID in the population even if we aren’t aware of it all.

“Half the people I know have had COVID in the last month. Those are just anecdotes but none of those are being captured because it’s not being measured,” Banerji said. “So we have this false perception that there’s not a lot of COVID out there because we’re not measuring it.”

She added that this perception may lead many to engage in activities that increase the risk of contracting the virus.

“For example, if you are in a crowded place, or you’re going on the subway or to a concert, it may not seem cool to wear a mask, but it really will protect you.”

