Heather Mallick: COVID won’t loosen its fatigue-inducing grip on me

There have been many miles of sentences written about COVID-19 but not so many about variations of long COVID, the disease’s leftovers.

That’s partly because not enough time has passed to record and study what is being reported about the aftermath of severe illness in hospital or less serious cases that were brief in intensity.

I have post-COVID but at such a relatively low degree that I have hesitated to describe it. Many people have symptoms so severe that they are disabled and I feel fortunate in comparison.

Oh, it’s nothing. I can cope. This is the kind of attitude favoured by many Canadians not wanting to burden doctors with something they think they can stoically endure and eventually come out clean. It’s why people don’t go to the emergency department when they should. It’s just us.

This may be sensible; it may be absurd. But people who complain are more helpful than people who don’t.

My main symptom is sudden fatigue, not a bodily tiredness but an instant message from the body that says, “We’re going to lie down now.” It brooks no argument. Fortunate in being able to work from home, I can always find a bed or a sofa or a bench on the deck.

I wish I had a chaise lounge or a fainting couch for the thing that I call “corpsing.” I lie down where I am but don’t nap; I am awake but unmoving for hours, not blinking or twitching or speaking. When it ends, I have an intense need for cold water.

Initially it amused me to let one arm drop off the edge of the chair so as to resemble the famous portrait of the Romantic poet Thomas Chatterton after he took arsenic and died on his couch in 1770. He lolls in his white stockings, cropped blue pants and puffy shirt, head half off the bed.

But it took effort to hold the pose. All your post-COVID body wants is perfect stillness, the conservation of effort. It is impossible to do any kind of work once the body has decided to corpse.

This version of long COVID leaves your nose runny just as it was during the illness itself. Sometimes you leave your mask on out of mercy for those around you. You feel three years old again.